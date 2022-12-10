Bangladesh opt to field against India in final ODI

Chattogram, December 10
Bangladesh skipper Litton Das won the toss and opted to field against India in the third and final ODI here on Saturday.
Bangladesh made two changes with Taskin Ahmed and Yasir Ali coming in place of Nasum Ahmed and Najmul Hossain Shanto respectively.
India captain KL Rahul said his team has also effected two changes, deciding to play Ishan Kishan and Kuldeep Yadav in place of the injured Rohit Sharma and Deepak Chahar.
Hosts Bangladesh have already won the series with victories in the first two matches.
Teams:
India: Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk/capt), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik.
Bangladesh: Anamul Haque, Litton Das (capt), Yasir Ali, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Amid Pratibha Singh-Sukhwinder Sukhu tussle over Himachal Pradesh chief minister's post, Kangra leader emerges as probable consensus candidate
Congress won 10 of 15 seats in Kangra, MLAs are floating the...
Mohali-type 'rocket attack' at police station in Punjab's border Tarn Taran district, 10 cops were present in adjoining building
The police officials did not rule out the possibility of a t...
40-year-old Sikh woman stabbed to death in Canada’s British Columbia
Police say they found Harpreet Kaur suffering from multiple ...
Question mark on India-Pakistan cricketing ties as Jaishankar raises terrorism issue
The BCCI lately said India would not travel to Pakistan for ...