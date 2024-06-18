Bangladesh qualify for Super Eight

Kingstown: Bangladesh grabbed the final spot in the Super Eight phase of the T20 World Cup with a 21-run victory over Nepal. Pace bowler Tanzim Hasan Sakib was the standout performer for Bangladesh, taking 4/7 as Nepal struggled to 85 all out off 19.2 overs in reply to Bangladesh’s 106 from 19.3 on yet another Caribbean pitch offering plenty of assistance to the bowlers. Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto praised the performance of his bowlers. Former champions Sri Lanka, who finished third in the group and did not progress, concluded their campaign with an 83-run victory against Netherlands in St Lucia.
Brief scores: Sri Lanka: 201/6 in 20 overs (Kusal 46, Asalanka 46; van Beek 2/45); Netherlands: 118 in 16.4 overs (Edwards 31; Thushara 3/24); Bangladesh: 106 in 19.3 overs (Shakib 17; Kami 2/10); Nepal: 85 all out in 19.2 overs (Sakib 4/7, Mustafizur 3/7, Shakib 2/9). Reuters
Super eight
GROUP 1
India | Afghanistan Australia | Bangladesh
GROUP 2
West Indies | England South Africa | USA
Schedule
June 19
SA vs USA | 8pm
June 20
WI vs Eng | 6am
Ind vs Afg | 8pm
June 21
Aus vs Ban | 6am
Eng vs SA | 8pm
June 22
WI vs USA | 6am
Ind vs Ban | 8pm
June 23
Afg vs Aus | 6am
Eng vs USA | 8pm
June 24
WI vs SA | 6am
Ind vs Aus | 8pm
June 25
Afg vs Ban | 6am
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi's 1st Varanasi visit today after Lok Sabha poll victory, to release Rs 20,000 crore under PM-KISAN scheme
The PM will also distribute certificates to more than 30,000...
Pannun 'assassination' plot: 1st visuals released by Czech police show Nikhil Gupta being extradited to US
Nikhil Gupta will now face justice in American courtroom, sa...
Bengal train mishap: Death toll rises to 10, Kanchanjunga Express returns to Sealdah; several trains cancelled
The mishap-hit Kanchanjunga Express arrived at Sealdah stati...
Punjab power demand soars, cuts likely to stop grid failure
Yet-to-peak paddy transplantation adds to crisis