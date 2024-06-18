Bangladesh qualify for Super Eight

Kingstown: Bangladesh grabbed the final spot in the Super Eight phase of the T20 World Cup with a 21-run victory over Nepal. Pace bowler Tanzim Hasan Sakib was the standout performer for Bangladesh, taking 4/7 as Nepal struggled to 85 all out off 19.2 overs in reply to Bangladesh’s 106 from 19.3 on yet another Caribbean pitch offering plenty of assistance to the bowlers. Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto praised the performance of his bowlers. Former champions Sri Lanka, who finished third in the group and did not progress, concluded their campaign with an 83-run victory against Netherlands in St Lucia.

Brief scores: Sri Lanka: 201/6 in 20 overs (Kusal 46, Asalanka 46; van Beek 2/45); Netherlands: 118 in 16.4 overs (Edwards 31; Thushara 3/24); Bangladesh: 106 in 19.3 overs (Shakib 17; Kami 2/10); Nepal: 85 all out in 19.2 overs (Sakib 4/7, Mustafizur 3/7, Shakib 2/9). Reuters

Super eight

GROUP 1

India | Afghanistan Australia | Bangladesh

GROUP 2

West Indies | England South Africa | USA

Schedule

June 19

SA vs USA | 8pm

June 20

WI vs Eng | 6am

Ind vs Afg | 8pm

June 21

Aus vs Ban | 6am

Eng vs SA | 8pm

June 22

WI vs USA | 6am

Ind vs Ban | 8pm

June 23

Afg vs Aus | 6am

Eng vs USA | 8pm

June 24

WI vs SA | 6am

Ind vs Aus | 8pm

June 25

Afg vs Ban | 6am

