Bangladesh win toss, elect to bowl against India in first ODI

Mirpur, December 4
Bangladesh skipper Liton Das won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the first ODI here on Sunday.
Kuldeep Sen is making his ODI debut, while K L Rahul will keep wickets in the absence of Rishabh Pant, who has been released from the squad.
Teams:
India : Rohit Sharma ©, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Sen.
Bangladesh: Litton Das ©, Anamul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi MCD poll LIVE updates: Voting under way for 250 municipal wards; 3-way contest between AAP, BJP and Congress
Polling began at 8 am and will continue till 5:30 pm
Vote for making Delhi clean, beautiful city: CM Arvind Kejriwal appeals to voters
Over 1.45 crore electors are eligible to exercise their fran...
Those who can’t discharge duties will have to make way for others: Kharge talks tough at key Congress meet
Rahul Gandhi skips meetin ‘Some leaders are fulfilling their...
Modern tech key to fighting war: Experts
Discuss Russia-Ukraine war, highlight emerging security chal...
Alert across country on drugs made by Baddi firm
The seized drugs are the spurious versions of leading brands...