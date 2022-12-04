Bangladesh win toss, elect to bowl against India in first ODI

PTI

Mirpur, December 4

Bangladesh skipper Liton Das won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the first ODI here on Sunday.

Kuldeep Sen is making his ODI debut, while K L Rahul will keep wickets in the absence of Rishabh Pant, who has been released from the squad.

Teams:

India : Rohit Sharma ©, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Sen.

Bangladesh: Litton Das ©, Anamul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain.

