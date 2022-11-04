 Bangladesh's Nurul accuses Kohli of 'fake fielding' : The Tribune India

Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan and India's Virat Kohli in a heated exchange during their match on Wednesday. ap/pti



PTI

Adelaide, November 3

Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batter Nurul Hasan has accused India’s Virat Kohli of “fake fielding”, adding that his team was robbed of five potentially vital penalty runs in their T20 World Cup game. Set a revised target of 151 in 16 overs after a brief spell of rain, Bangladesh fell short by five runs.

While his skipper Shakib Al Hasan conceded that they lost fair and square, Nurul, who kept Bangladesh in the game in the final over with a six and a four off Arshdeep Singh, seemed to criticise the on-field umpires after the game. The incident went unnoticed by the match officials.

“Definitely, the wet outfield did have an impact when we restarted the game. But there was also a fake throw which could have got us five runs but we didn’t even get that,” Nurul said in Bengali at the mixed zone, indirectly accusing umpires Chris Brown and Marais Erasmus of overlooking the incident.

The incident that Nurul was referring to happened in the seventh over. A video recording showed that Arshdeep threw the ball from the deep and Kohli, at point, feigned as if he were relaying it towards the non-striker’s end.

The two batters — Litton Das and Najmul Hossain Shanto — didn’t even look at Kohli and that’s why Nurul’s argument raises questions.

The ICC playing conditions rule 41.5, which pertains to unfair play, prohibits the fielding team from “deliberate, distraction, deception or obstruction of the batter”.

If the umpire finds any one has breached the rule, he can call it a dead ball and award five penalty runs.

