Barca leave it late vs Cadiz

BARCELONA, August 21

Pedri and Ferran Torres scored late in the second half to earn Barcelona their first La Liga win of the season with a 2-0 victory over Cadiz, whose inspired goalkeeper Conan Ledesma had made a string of superb saves on Sunday.

Ledesma showed great reflexes to stop two early strikes from 16-year-old forward Lamine Yamal, who was making his first start for Barcelona in place of suspended Raphinha.

The teenager became the youngest player to make a La Liga start in the 21st century, beating the previous record set by Fabrice Olinga in September 2012 with Malaga.

“It looked like the ball was not going to go in today but it did,” manager Xavi Hernandez said. — Reuters