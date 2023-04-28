Barca lose to Rayo, fail to stretch lead

Madrid, April 27
Barcelona couldn’t take advantage of Real Madrid’s setback, losing to Rayo Vallecano and missing a chance to increase their lead in the La Liga.
Barcelona lost 1-2 at Vallecas Stadium, keeping their gap to second-placed Madrid at 11 points with seven matches remaining. It could have taken a huge step toward securing their first league title since 2019 if they had won a day after Madrid’s 4-2 loss. Meanwhile, Atletico rebounded from their loss at Barcelona with a 3-1 win against Mallorca. — AP
