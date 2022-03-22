Barca make statement with big win at Real

Madrid, March 21

Barcelona’s losing run against Real Madrid finally ended as the Catalan club enjoyed a stunning 4-0 win at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium and showed their title hopes in the Spanish league may not be over yet.

Barcelona kept their recent momentum going under coach Xavi Hernandez. The win ended Barcelona’s five-match losing streak to Real. The victory was their first against Madrid since 2019 and came in style. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice, while Ronald Araujo and Ferran Torres added a goal each. — AP