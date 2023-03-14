Barca restore nine-point lead

Madrid, March 13

Still mired in controversy over their payments to the company of a former refereeing committee official, Barcelona restored their lead over Real Madrid

to nine points in the Spanish league on Sunday after a late VAR decision went their way.

Barcelona beat Athletic Bilbao 1-0 after video review disallowed an 87th-minute goal by Bilbao forward Inaki Williams for a handball in the buildup. VAR was also used to

confirm Barcelona’s winning goal by Raphinha after it was initially disallowed for offside.

The review of Williams’ goal took nearly three minutes. When the decision was announced, it drew loud jeers from the home fans. — AP