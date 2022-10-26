Barcelona out to prove they are better than Bayern Munich: Xavi Hernandez

BARCELONA, October 25
Barcelona will be eager to show everyone that they are better than rivals Bayern Munich when the two teams face off in the Champions League tomorrow, manager Xavi Hernandez said.
Barcelona were beaten 2-0 by Bayern in last month’s Group C fixture, a result that Xavi said was not a true reflection of the team’s talent.
But having won only one of their four matches in Europe this season, Xavi wants his team to show their true worth at Camp Nou tomorrow.
“We have to show ourselves that even if we are knocked out (of the Champions League) we are a good team and we can compete against the best teams out there,” Xavi said today. “That game in Munich was a disgrace because we deserved much more. That was an accident because we lacked the final touch,” he added.
Even though Barcelona had more possession than Bayern and outshot them 18-13, the German side scored twice in four minutes against the run of play to secure the win.
Barca’s indifferent form in the competition has left them in danger of being eliminated early in the competition as they are third in the standings with four points, eight points behind leaders Bayern and three behind second-placed Inter Milan with two group matches remaining.
Inter host bottom-placed Viktoria Plzen, who have yet to score a point, in the other group fixture tomorrow.
If the Italians win, they would qualify for the last-16 and knock out Barca thanks to a better head-to-head record. Bayern have already secured their place in the next round. — Reuters
