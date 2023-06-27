Barcelona sign Gundogan from City

Barcelona: Barcelona have signed Ilkay Gundogan on a free transfer after his departure from treble winners Manchester City with the German midfielder signing a two-year contract, the La Liga club said today. The 32-year-old left City after captaining the English club to the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League treble last season, ending a successful seven-year stint in England where he won 14 trophies, including five league titles. Gundogan was Pep Guardiola’s first recruit when he took over the reins at City in 2016. reuters
