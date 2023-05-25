Basketball star Micahel Jordan's Olympic jersey fetches over $3 million at auction

May 25
A jersey worn by basketball star Michael Jordan while representing the United States during the 1992 Summer Olympics was sold at auction for $3.03 million on Thursday.
The auction was run by Goldin, an online collectibles marketplace.
The US basketball team, nicknamed "The Dream Team", brought together some of the best players of all time, including Jordan, Larry Bird and Magic Johnson, when NBA players were first allowed to compete at the Olympics. The US easily won the gold medal in Barcelona.
The particular jersey worn by Jordan in the semi-final round against Lithuania was included in an auction featuring signed jerseys from all 12 members of the team.
Another jersey worn by Jordan during the opening game of the 1998 NBA Finals was sold at an auction in September for over $10 million, setting a new record as the most expensive piece of game-worn sports memorabilia in history.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Alwar lynching: 4 sentenced to 7 years’ imprisonment in Rakbar Khan case
The fifth accused in the case was acquitted due to lack of e...
Euro slips as Germany enters recession, dollar hits 2-month peak
Escalating signs of economic malaise in Europe send the euro...
Hyderabad man chops body of lady tenant into 6 pieces, dumps her severed head in garbage heap
Preserved the legs and hands of victim in the refrigerator w...
Income Tax exemption limit for leave encashment upon retirement for salaried employees hiked to Rs 25 lakh
So far, the tax exemption on leave encashment for non-govern...
MiG-29K fighter makes maiden night landing on INS Vikrant; Navy terms it ‘historic milestone’
Built at a cost of around Rs 23,000 crore, INS Vikrant has a...