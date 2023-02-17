Batter Cheteshwar Pujara felicitated on playing 100 Test matches

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 17

Batter Cheteshwar Pujara was felicitated in New Delhi on Friday for playing his 100th Test match.

Sunil Gavaskar honoured him on the occasion as all team mates and Pujara’s wife and father looked on.

Gavaskar praised his grit and perseverance.

Pujara thanked his family, team mates and the support staff for his success.