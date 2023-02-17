Batter Cheteshwar Pujara felicitated on playing 100 Test matches

Chandigarh, February 17
Batter Cheteshwar Pujara was felicitated in New Delhi on Friday for playing his 100th Test match.
Sunil Gavaskar honoured him on the occasion as all team mates and Pujara’s wife and father looked on.
Gavaskar praised his grit and perseverance.
Pujara thanked his family, team mates and the support staff for his success.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Chetan Sharma resigns from selection committee chairman’s post following sting operation row
His resignation has been accepted
BJP lashes out at billionaire investor George Soros, says he is ‘targeting’ Indian democratic system
Nehruvian legacy ensures people like Soros cannot determine ...
Adani issue: Supreme Court to hear PILs today, mull over setting up experts' panel to strengthen regulatory mechanisms
The crucial hearing on the PILs by a bench headed by Chief J...
2 men found charred in Bhiwani: Rajasthan Police detain 6 people for interrogation
Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot condemned the incident and said ...
Left out of husband's will, 83-year-old Sikh widow in UK wins court battle; to get property worth Rs 9.8 crore
Karnail Singh, who died in 2021, left nothing for wife Harba...