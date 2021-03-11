Battle for the royal berth

Ahmedabad, May 26
Rajasthan Royals will need to shake off an ordinary bowling performance in their last outing when they clash with Royal Challengers Bangalore, a team which seems to be peaking at the right time, in the high-stakes IPL Qualifier 2 here tomorrow.
Having sneaked into the playoffs, Bangalore are on a roll. A tight win over Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator has fuelled expectations for a long-awaited trophy.
They take on Rajasthan, a team which has all the bases covered but still came up short against Gujarat Titans in the Qualifier 1. The IPL caravan now moves to Ahmedabad after a couple of high-scoring games in Kolkata. It has been a quick turnaround for Bangalore and they would be hoping to ride the momentum.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
4 Lashkar-e-Toiba militants killed in 2 encounters in Kashmir
10 militants killed in 3 days
Delhi-based writer Geetanjali Shree wins International Booker Prize for first Hindi novel 'Tomb of Sand'
Originally written as ‘Ret Samadhi’, the novel is set in nor...
Learning graph: Punjab outdoes Delhi schools
Bhagwant Mann had taken his Education Minister and teachers ...
Another model found dead in Kolkata; second such incident in 3 days
Mother claims that Manjusha Niyogi was suffering from acute ...
Brokenhearted husband dies after wife slain in Texas elementary school rampage
Married for 24 years, the couple shared four children