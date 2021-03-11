Battle for the royal berth

PTI

Ahmedabad, May 26

Rajasthan Royals will need to shake off an ordinary bowling performance in their last outing when they clash with Royal Challengers Bangalore, a team which seems to be peaking at the right time, in the high-stakes IPL Qualifier 2 here tomorrow.

Having sneaked into the playoffs, Bangalore are on a roll. A tight win over Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator has fuelled expectations for a long-awaited trophy.

They take on Rajasthan, a team which has all the bases covered but still came up short against Gujarat Titans in the Qualifier 1. The IPL caravan now moves to Ahmedabad after a couple of high-scoring games in Kolkata. It has been a quick turnaround for Bangalore and they would be hoping to ride the momentum.