 Battle Royale: India begin campaign with high-pressure game against Pakistan in Asia Cup : The Tribune India

  • Sports
  • Battle Royale: India begin campaign with high-pressure game against Pakistan in Asia Cup

Battle Royale: India begin campaign with high-pressure game against Pakistan in Asia Cup

Battle Royale: India begin campaign with high-pressure game against Pakistan in Asia Cup

Virat Kohli would want a repeat of his match-winning performance against Pakistan in last year’s T20 World Cup. AP/PTI photos



PTI

Pallekele, September 1

Virat Kohli won’t mind an encore of that magical moment against Haris Rauf while Rohit Sharma would be ready with his answers for Shaheen Shah Afridi’s banana in-swingers as India take on Pakistan in their opening Asia Cup match here tomorrow.

Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma will be looking to win their first tournament as coach and captain of the India team.

Kohli’s lofted check-drive off Rauf during the T20 World Cup under the Melbourne skyline last year became a part of Indian cricket fans’ memory while Pakistan rejoiced when Rohit failed to negotiate a lethal delivery from Shaheen and was caught plumb in front.

India’s bowling attack has been bolstered by the return of Jasprit Bumrah.

Such performances help players grow into legends and tomorrow’s game will be another opportunity for cricketers from both sides to emerge as heroes.

However, with steady rain predicted in the hilly Kandy region tomorrow, an anti-climax to a mouth-watering clash can’t be ruled out.

The Indian team will be hoping that skipper Rohit, Kohli and Shubman Gill are ready to fight fire with fire against Shaheen, Rauf and Naseem Shah.

Overcast conditions are all that Shaheen and Naseem would need during the opening Powerplay to unsettle the Indian top-three.

Rivalry is there for people to talk about. For us, we don’t want to look into all those things. What we, as Team India, want to focus on is we have an opposition to play tomorrow, how we can perform (well). We have prepared well, hopefully we can execute our plans well tomorrow. Rohit Sharma, India captain

The puzzle surrounding India and Pakistan’s middle-orders assumes significance. India’s concern is accentuated primarily by the absence of KL Rahul, who will miss at least the first two games. While India and Pakistan are travelling in the same boat as far as their middle-order woes are concerned, the latter have an advantage in the bowling department.

Of course, India have been bolstered by the return of Jasprit Bumrah, who bowled well in the T20I series against Ireland recently. But the Indian management will be keen to watch how he responds to the rigours of 50-over cricket.

Rohit plays down hype

Rohit played down hype around the blockbuster game, saying their focus is on using the tournament to fine-tune their preparations for the home World Cup.

India and Pakistan could face each other up to three times in two weeks during the course of the tournament, and Rohit appeared determined not to get carried away by emotion.

“Rivalry is there for people to talk about. For us, we don’t want to look into all those things,” the opener deadpanned in the pre-match press conference.

“What we, as Team India, want to focus on is we have an opposition to play tomorrow, how we can perform (well)... rather than looking at all sorts of other things, which eventually is not going to help you. What is going to help us is keep doing the right things on the pitch and make the right decisions that take us forward as a team. We have prepared well, hopefully we can execute our plans well tomorrow,” he added.

The six-team tournament assumes more importance for India as they chase their first global title in more than a decade. “We’re here to tick a lot of boxes,” Rohit said. “When we finish the tournament, hopefully we can achieve that and go into the next one and half months of the World Cup,” he added. — Agencies

Pak banking on familiarity with conditions: Babar

Pakistan captain Babar Azam today played down the talks of pressure on his side and said they were banking on their experience in Sri Lankan conditions to do well against India. Pakistan had played a two-match Test series in Sri Lanka in July and then several players, including Babar, stayed back for the Lanka Premier League (LPL). After the LPL, Pakistan took on Afghanistan in a three-match ODI series, which they won 3-0. Babar said the whole trip would stand the side in good stead. “We have been here since July. We have played Test matches, some league (LPL) matches and then the ODIs (against Afghanistan). We are hoping that this will help us to do well against India tomorrow,” said Babar during the pre-match press-conference. “There is no extra pressure. Yes, the India vs Pakistan match is always one of high intensity, but we have experienced players and we just need to concentrate on our strengths and do well,” he added.

#Cricket #Pakistan #Rahul Dravid #Rohit Sharma #Virat Kohli

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Copy of file linked to Punjab panchayat elections surfaces online; has signatures of CM Bhagwant Mann and minister Laljit Bhullar

2
Punjab

Leopard found dead on road in Punjab's Ropar

3
Punjab

'What a shame for Bhagwant Mann, Laljit Bhullar, they blamed 2 IAS officers'; Opposition hits out at Punjab government

4
India

Opposition bloc INDIA resolves to fight LS polls together ‘as far as possible’, seat-sharing in ‘collaborative spirit of give and take’

5
Entertainment

Sunny Deol wishes mother Prakash Kaur on her birthday, shares adorable pictures

6
India

Ram Nath Kovind-headed committee to explore possibility of 'one nation, one election'

7
India

When a customer asked for UPI QR code, this woman vegetable vendor did this

8
India

ED arrests Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal in Rs 538-crore bank fraud case

9
Lifestyle

Jaskaran Singh from Punjab's Tarn Taran to attempt Rs 1 crore question in Kaun Banega Crorepati

10
Jalandhar

Jalandhar student Upkirat Singh Multani bags US scholarship

Don't Miss

View All
5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard a flight
India

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard Bengaluru-Delhi flight

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon
Sports

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture
Features

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture

Punjab’s Amirtbir sets another Guinness World Record for pushups
Punjab

Punjab's Kuwar Amritbir Singh sets another Guinness World Record for pushups

The Tribune EXCLUSIVE: Udham Singh’s fingerprints discovered at police academy
Punjab

The Tribune Exclusive: Shaheed Udham Singh's fingerprints discovered at Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur

Indian Origin family becomes Miss World America pageant owners
Punjab

Punjabi-origin family now owns Miss World America pageant

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team
Punjab

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

Armed with visa, parents seek grooms to fund girls’ education
Punjab

IELTS Brides: Armed with visa, Punjabi parents seek grooms to fund girls' education

Top News

Will fight LS elections together ‘as far as possible’: INDIA passes resolution

Will fight Lok Sabha elections together 'as far as possible': INDIA passes resolution

Says spirit of ‘give and take’ to govern seat-sharing | Khar...

Kovind-led panel to explore ‘one-nation, one-poll’ viability

Former President Ram Nath Kovind-led panel to explore ‘one-nation, one-poll’ viability

US looks to drum up support for Ukraine

US looks to drum up support for Ukraine

Rajesh Khullar appointed CPS to Haryana CM

Rajesh Khullar appointed CPS to Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Security beefed up for summit, NSG holds aerial insertion drill

Security beefed up for G20 summit in Delhi, NSG holds aerial insertion drill


Cities

View All

Pen-down strike by patwaris paralyses work in 156 circles in Amritsar

Pen-down strike by patwaris paralyses work in 156 circles in Amritsar

Traffic police, Amritsar MC impound 40 autos defying life cap of 15 years

More to Punjab youth than addiction & migration, says Jaskaran of KBC fame

Malaysia Airlines to start flights from November 8

Ward Watch Ward No 12: Sanitation, unpaved streets major issues in Ward No. 12

Norms violated, Chandigarh Administration seals Berkeley complex

Norms violated, Chandigarh Administration seals Berkeley complex

Chandigarh records 7% jump in GST collection to Rs 192 crore

Panjab University Polls: 9 in fray for top post; new equations emerge

Panjab University Polls: From safety to amenities, students list priorities

At PGI, ‘supermoms’ donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies

Movement of heavy vehicles from Gurugram to Delhi restricted

Movement of heavy vehicles from Gurugram to Delhi restricted

Security beefed up for G20 summit in Delhi, NSG holds aerial insertion drill

L-G says there’s God in every particle as AAP objects to ‘Shivling’ fountains

Three robbers held after encounter in Faridabad

Elderly woman raped in Delhi, DCW issues notice to police

Woman, son nabbed with 57 gms of heroin

Woman, son nabbed with 57 gms of heroin

Kapurthala DC launches ‘Mera Bill’ app

Toll charges hiked at Ladhowal plaza

Four held for transformer thefts

Start work on Lamba Pind-Jandu Singha four-lane road: MP Rinku

10K urban homeless get houses, 3K under construction in Ludhiana district

10K urban homeless get houses, 3K under construction in Ludhiana district

Ward Watch Ward No 30: Residents forced to consume contaminated water in Giaspura areas

Patwaris give up additional charge at 291 revenue circles in district, people hit

Three attack NRI with swords in Ludhiana

16-year-old held for bid to rape minor

Ex-councillors find ‘flaws’ in Patiala MC’s new ward map

Ex-councillors find ‘flaws’ in Patiala MC’s new ward map

Two cousins mowed down by PRTC bus in Patiala

Punjabi University, Patiala, faculty boycott classes

Punjab Pollution Control Board approval must for dairy farms, gaushalas

Fatehgarh Sahib cops bust gang of chain, phone snatchers, nab 3