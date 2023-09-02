Battle Royale: India begin campaign with high-pressure game against Pakistan in Asia Cup

PTI

Pallekele, September 1

Virat Kohli won’t mind an encore of that magical moment against Haris Rauf while Rohit Sharma would be ready with his answers for Shaheen Shah Afridi’s banana in-swingers as India take on Pakistan in their opening Asia Cup match here tomorrow.

Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma will be looking to win their first tournament as coach and captain of the India team.

Kohli’s lofted check-drive off Rauf during the T20 World Cup under the Melbourne skyline last year became a part of Indian cricket fans’ memory while Pakistan rejoiced when Rohit failed to negotiate a lethal delivery from Shaheen and was caught plumb in front.

India’s bowling attack has been bolstered by the return of Jasprit Bumrah.

Such performances help players grow into legends and tomorrow’s game will be another opportunity for cricketers from both sides to emerge as heroes.

However, with steady rain predicted in the hilly Kandy region tomorrow, an anti-climax to a mouth-watering clash can’t be ruled out.

The Indian team will be hoping that skipper Rohit, Kohli and Shubman Gill are ready to fight fire with fire against Shaheen, Rauf and Naseem Shah.

Overcast conditions are all that Shaheen and Naseem would need during the opening Powerplay to unsettle the Indian top-three.

Rivalry is there for people to talk about. For us, we don’t want to look into all those things. What we, as Team India, want to focus on is we have an opposition to play tomorrow, how we can perform (well). We have prepared well, hopefully we can execute our plans well tomorrow. Rohit Sharma, India captain

The puzzle surrounding India and Pakistan’s middle-orders assumes significance. India’s concern is accentuated primarily by the absence of KL Rahul, who will miss at least the first two games. While India and Pakistan are travelling in the same boat as far as their middle-order woes are concerned, the latter have an advantage in the bowling department.

Of course, India have been bolstered by the return of Jasprit Bumrah, who bowled well in the T20I series against Ireland recently. But the Indian management will be keen to watch how he responds to the rigours of 50-over cricket.

Rohit plays down hype

Rohit played down hype around the blockbuster game, saying their focus is on using the tournament to fine-tune their preparations for the home World Cup.

India and Pakistan could face each other up to three times in two weeks during the course of the tournament, and Rohit appeared determined not to get carried away by emotion.

“Rivalry is there for people to talk about. For us, we don’t want to look into all those things,” the opener deadpanned in the pre-match press conference.

“What we, as Team India, want to focus on is we have an opposition to play tomorrow, how we can perform (well)... rather than looking at all sorts of other things, which eventually is not going to help you. What is going to help us is keep doing the right things on the pitch and make the right decisions that take us forward as a team. We have prepared well, hopefully we can execute our plans well tomorrow,” he added.

The six-team tournament assumes more importance for India as they chase their first global title in more than a decade. “We’re here to tick a lot of boxes,” Rohit said. “When we finish the tournament, hopefully we can achieve that and go into the next one and half months of the World Cup,” he added. — Agencies

Pak banking on familiarity with conditions: Babar

Pakistan captain Babar Azam today played down the talks of pressure on his side and said they were banking on their experience in Sri Lankan conditions to do well against India. Pakistan had played a two-match Test series in Sri Lanka in July and then several players, including Babar, stayed back for the Lanka Premier League (LPL). After the LPL, Pakistan took on Afghanistan in a three-match ODI series, which they won 3-0. Babar said the whole trip would stand the side in good stead. “We have been here since July. We have played Test matches, some league (LPL) matches and then the ODIs (against Afghanistan). We are hoping that this will help us to do well against India tomorrow,” said Babar during the pre-match press-conference. “There is no extra pressure. Yes, the India vs Pakistan match is always one of high intensity, but we have experienced players and we just need to concentrate on our strengths and do well,” he added.

#Cricket #Pakistan #Rahul Dravid #Rohit Sharma #Virat Kohli