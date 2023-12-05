Bavuma, Rabada omitted from T20s, ODIs vs India

PTI

Johannesburg, December 4

South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma and pace ace Kagiso Rabada have been rested for the white-ball leg of this month’s home series against India with the duo set to return for the two Tests.

The Proteas host India for three T20Is, three ODIs and two Tests, beginning with the shortest format on December 10 in Durban. “Captain Temba Bavuma and Kagiso Rabada are amongst a group of players that have been omitted for the white-ball leg,” Cricket South Africa said.

Both India and South Africa are gearing up for the new World Test Championship cycle, starting with the Boxing Day Test in Centurion on December 26.

Aiden Markram will lead South Africa in the white-ball fixtures.