North Sound (Antigua), Feb 5

A dominant India won a record-extending fifth Under-19 World Cup title here on Saturday, beating England by four wickets in the final after an extraordinary campaign that was almost derailed by Covid-19.

In a reflection of India’s dominance, wicketkeeper Dinesh Bana finished the chase of 190 with two sixes, with 14 balls to spare.

On winning the toss in the big final, England captain Tom Prest rightly chose to bat first to avoid “scoreboard pressure” in chasing. India did the next best thing: bowl out the opposition for a meagre total, 189, which failed to put them under pressure.

India were all over England before a gritty 95 by James Rew saved his team the blushes. Bowling his medium-pacers to deadly effect, Raj Bawa (5/31) ran through the English middle-order after the in-from left-arm seamer Ravi Kumar (4/34) laid the opposition low with two early blows. India kept taking wickets at regular intervals but not once did the intensity of the team drop.

For close to 19 overs, Rew and James Sales (34 not out) defied India with their 93-run eight-wicket stand, helping the team to recover from 91/7.

But the target of 190 was not really going to challenge India, who have been in good form right through the tournament.

India lost Angkrish Raghuvanshi without a run on the board but Shaik Rasheed calmly continued his run-gathering with a composed 50 off 84 balls. Coming off his magnificent century in the semifinal against Australia, skipper Yash Dhull fell for 17, but the duo of Nishant Sindhu (50 not out) and Bawa (35) took the team within touching distance with a 67-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

When Bawa was caught by Prest after a miscued shot, India were 164/5 but they needed only 26 off 42 balls at that stage. India lost Tambe too, caught brilliantly at backward point by Rehan Ahmed, but that was too little, too late — only 14 more runs were needed then, off 22 balls. Bana finished the job in the very next over, hitting sixers off the third and fourth balls from Sales.

Ravi, Bawa on target

Earlier, India struck in the second over when left-arm paceman Ravi sent back the dangerous Jacob Bethell (2) with one that darted. In response, George Thomas smashed Rajvardhan Hangargekar for 14 runs, including two fours and a six, in the very next over.

However, Ravi then struck again, bowling out Prest, who dragged the ball on to his stumps, and it was 18/2 in the fourth over, Ravi having figures of 2/2 in two overs.

Thomas continued to attack and collected two boundaries off Ravi, but he got a chance when Kaushal Tambe could not hold on to a catch off Bawa in slips. Bawa did get Thomas for 27, when the batsman played an irresponsible shot and Dhull at cover took the catch. William Luxton (4) was the next go when he edged Bawa to the wicketkeeper, and next ball George Bell did the same and England were in deep trouble at 47/5. James Rew denied Bawa the hat-trick but after making 10 off 12, Rehan Ahmed nicked Bawa to Tambe at first slip to leave the side reeling at 61/6 in the 17th over. India kept up the pressure and only 30 runs came off eight overs and after making 10 off 20 balls, Alex Horton, trying to heave off-spinner Tambe over midwicket, ended up giving a simple catch to Dhull. At 91/7 in 24.4 overs, England were in deep trouble and even a score of 125 seemed distant. However, James Rew put up strong fight in his partnership of 93 with James Sales. The 18-year-old, who has played one First-Class match — against the touring senior Indians last year — was unlucky to miss his 100 by only five. — Agencies, TNS

Bucks for stars

New Delhi: The BCCI today announced cash reward of Rs40 lakh for each member of the team. The support staff will be paid Rs25 lakh each. “They were impressive across departments and sealed India’s fifth World Cup...bounced back strongly despite the Covid cases,” said BCCI president Sourav Ganguly. PTI

The tormentors

Most runs: South Africa’s Dewald Brevis (500)

Most wickets: Sri Lanka’s Dunith Wellalage (17)

Highest individual score: Raj Bawa (162* vs Uganda)

Best bowling figures: Jamie Cairns (6 /24 for Scotland)