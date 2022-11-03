Bayern keep record clean, Spurs rally

London, November 2
Tottenham and Eintracht Frankfurt both came from behind to win their respective games and secure a place in the last-16 of the Champions League.
At halftime in the final round of group matches on Tuesday, Marseille and Sporting Lisbon were going through from Group D. But instead it was their opponents who progressed as a stoppage-time winner from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg saw Tottenham beat Marseille 2-1 to top the group and Frankfurt won by the same score in Lisbon to secure second spot on their Champions League debut.
The top two finishers in the other groups on Tuesday had already been decided, although not necessarily the order.
Porto beat Atletico Madrid 2-1 to snatch top spot in Group B after Club Brugge were held to a 0-0 draw at Bayer Leverkusen.
Napoli kept hold of first place in Group A despite dropping their first points in the Champions League this season in a 2-0 loss at second-place Liverpool.
Bayern Munich did manage to progress with a perfect record as they beat Inter Milan 2-0 to make it six wins out of six. — AP
