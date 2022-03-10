Bayern’s Lewarage

Munich, March 9

Whatever hope Salzburg had of overcoming Bayern Munich was extinguished by Robert Lewandowski scoring a hat-trick in 11 minutes.

Robert Lewandowski celebrates scoring vs Salzburg. Reuters

It was game over by the time Lewandowski’s third hit the net in the 23rd minute on Tuesday to make it the quickest treble ever seen at the start of a Champions League match.

A second leg that started at 1-1 was tilted 4-1 in Bayern’s favour by the striker’s scoring masterclass. An 8-2 aggregate win to reach the quarterfinals was completed by further goals from Serge Gnabry, a double from Thomas Muller, and Leroy Sane. At least Salzburg avoided complete humiliation of not scoring with Maurits Kjaergaard netting for the Austrian team in Bavaria.

“That was a statement win,” Bayern captain Manuel Neuer said. “I think we showed a different side of ourselves today and didn’t concede as many chances on the break. We were also more stable in defence, which obviously gives us hope that things can continue in that vein.”

Tuesday’s other Round of 16 game was far tighter with Liverpool relying on their 2-0 victory at Inter Milan to advance after losing 1-0 at Anfield.

Leading 2-0 from the last-16 first leg in Italy, Lautaro Martinez’s swerving shot that reduced the deficit in the 61st minute gave the Italian champions a hope of a comeback.

But within two minutes, Inter’s task was made more difficult when Alexis Sanchez was sent off after his follow-through on Fabinho earned him a second booking. “The difficulties we had were pretty close to what I expected,” said Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

11Lewandowski’s was the quickest treble ever at the start of a UCL match. The previous quickest hat-trick came in 24 minutes from Marco Simone for AC Milan against Rosenborg in 1996.

1 Inter went out with only the consolation of being the first team to win at Anfield since Fulham 366 days earlier. — AP