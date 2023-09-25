BCCI AGM: Avishek Dalmiya, Arun Dhumal re-elected in IPL GC; Ombudsman to continue till June 2024

PTI

New Delhi, September 25

Former CAB president Avishek Dalmiya and current IPL chairman Arun Singh Dhumal have been re-elected in the IPL governing council as per decisions taken at the Annual General Meeting of the BCCI held in Goa on Monday.

The general body was apprised about BCCI earning more than 38 per cent from annual revenue generated by the ICC and also Rs 67 crore (approx) per match earning from media rights during the next cycle of bilateral series.

“All routine decisions happened. The list of names for the cricket committees and the sub-committees will be prepared by the office bearers as entrusted by the House. As far as IPL GC is concerned, IPL chairman Arun Dhumal and Avishek Dalmiya were supposed to be elected and it happened on expected lines,” a state unit representative told PTI.

It has also been learnt that Ombudsman-cum-Ethics Officer will continue as per his contract which is due to expire next year.

“The Ombudsman-cum-Ethics Officer will continue till June, 2024. He will serve his full contract,” the state unit source said.

The board members were also apprised about the new budget and the profit that BCCI made in the last financial year.

Former India left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha will no longer be Indian Cricketers’ Association’s representative in the Apex Council.

“The ICA will have its election and then choose their new representative.” There were talks about removal of Salil Ankola from the national selection panel as chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar, who is also from Mumbai, is already a part of the panel.

The BCCI has a convention that five selectors represent five zones and this time, there are two from West Zone.

“There has been no such discussion about this during the AGM. If there is anything, it can only happen after the World Cup. As of now, no selector is being changed,” the source said.

