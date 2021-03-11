BCCI bans Majumdar Majumdar for two years for 'bullying' Wriddhiman Saha

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 4

The Indian cricket board (BCCI) has officially banned TV personality and cricket writer Boria Majumdar for “intimidating” India wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha.

The decision was enforced after a three-member committee comprising BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla, BCCI treasurer Arun Singh Dhumal and BCCI councillor Prabhtej Singh Bhatia found the allegations made by the Bengal cricketer to be true.

As per the decision, Majumdar has been banned from covering any domestic and international match in India for two years. He has also been banned from conducting an interview with any Indian registered player. Majumdar has also been barred from entry at the BCCI or its affiliate bodies’ cricket facilities.

“As you may be aware, Mr. Wriddhiman Saha had shared screenshots of messages sent by a journalist on social media platform, twitter, wherein he stated that he felt bullied by the conduct of the said journalist,” Hemang Amin, BCCI’s interim CEO, wrote in the letter to all member associations. “…The BCCI Committee considered the submissions by both Mr Saha and Mr Majumdar and concluded that the actions by Mr Majumdar were indeed in the nature of threat and intimidation.”