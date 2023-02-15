BCCI chief selector Chetan in midst of controversy

New Delhi

BCCI chief selector Chetan Sharma was caught in a controversy today after he allegedly revealed classified selection matters during a sting operation conducted by a TV channel. Sharma, who was recently reinstated by BCCI after being removed following India’s showing in the T20 World Cup in Australia, was seen during the sting operation casting aspersions on players like Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah.

Bhubaneswar

Karnataka, Punjab inch ahead in battle for Riyadh

Karnataka and Punjab’s victories in Group A league matches of the National Football Championships for the Santosh Trophy today set them apart from the chasing pack, with two rounds left to play here. A clinical Karnataka beat Goa 2-0, while Punjab edged hosts Odisha 2-1.

Hyderabad

Ogbeche secures second place for Hyderabad FC

Hyderabad FC confirmed a second-place finish in the league stage of the Indian Super League after a 1-0 win over ATK Mohun Bagan here today. Bartholomew Ogbeche came on as a substitute and scored the only goal of the match in the 86th minute.

Dubai

India thrash Kazakhstan in Asia Mixed Team C’ships

India began their Asia Mixed Team Championships campaign with a 5-0 thrashing of Kazakhstan in a group match with star shuttlers PV Sindhu andHS Prannoy notching up easy wins here today.

Manchester

From Qatar to Musk, Man United sale rumours grow

The race is on to buy Manchester United and it will take deep pockets to meet an estimated price of $6 billion. No wonder the oil and gas rich state of Qatar is being so heavily linked with a bid and Elon Musk’s name refuses to go away despite the Tesla owner saying he was joking when writing on Twitter last year about his intention to swoop in for the Premier League club. Agencies