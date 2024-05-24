 Jay Shah denies approaching Ricky Ponting for head coach job, says ‘need someone with understanding of Indian cricket’ : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Sports
  • Jay Shah denies approaching Ricky Ponting for head coach job, says ‘need someone with understanding of Indian cricket’

Jay Shah denies approaching Ricky Ponting for head coach job, says ‘need someone with understanding of Indian cricket’

World Cup-winning former batting star Gautam Gambhir is speculated to be among the top contenders for the post right now

Jay Shah denies approaching Ricky Ponting for head coach job, says ‘need someone with understanding of Indian cricket’

BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Friday rejected claims that the Board has approached any former Australian cricketer to be India’s next head coach. File Photo



PTI

Mumbai, May 24

BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Friday rejected claims that the Board has approached any former Australian cricketer to be India’s next head coach and hinted that Rahul Dravid’s successor could be an Indian by saying that he should have a “deep understanding” of the game’s structure in the country.

While Dravid has reportedly told the board that he is not interested in a third stint, former Australian players like Ricky Ponting and Justin Langer have claimed that they have turned down approaches for the high-profile position.

“Neither I nor the BCCI have approached any former Australian cricketer with a coaching offer. The reports circulating in certain media sections are completely incorrect,” Shah said in a statement.

Both Ponting and Langer are involved in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as the head coaches of Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) respectively. World Cup-winning former batting star Gautam Gambhir, who is currently mentoring Kolkata Knight Riders, is speculated to be among the top contenders for the post right now.

“Finding the right coach for our national team is a meticulous and thorough process. We are focused on identifying individuals who possess a deep understanding of the Indian cricket structure and have risen through the ranks,” Shah said.

The BCCI secretary also said that having in-depth knowledge of Indian domestic cricket will be one of the important criteria for appointing the next coach. He said the understanding would be crucial to “truly elevate Team India to the next level.”  

Ponting had claimed on Thursday that he was approached to take over the role but said that he declined as it did not fit with his “lifestyle” right now.

Ponting told ICC review, “I’ve seen a lot of reports about it. Normally these things pop up on social media before you even know about them, but there were a few little one-on-one conversations during the IPL, just to get a level of interest from me as to whether I would do it.”       

“I’d love to be a senior coach of a national team, but with the other things that I have in my life and wanting to have a bit of time at home…everyone knows if you take a job working with the Indian team you can’t be involved in an IPL team, so it would take that out of it as well,” he said.

Taking up the job of coaching India also implies spending 10-11 months away from home but Ponting said his family seemed ready for it.

“...I had a whisper to my son about it, and I said, ‘Dad’s been offered the Indian coaching job’ and he said, ‘Just take it, dad, we would love to move over there for the next couple of years’” he said.

“That’s how much they love being over there and the culture of cricket in India, but right now it probably doesn’t exactly fit into my lifestyle,” Ponting said.

Meanwhile, Langer, who had remained non-committal about applying for India coaching role after IPL clash between LSG and Mumbai Indians, said he would “never say never” but at the same time revealed receiving crucial advice from Lucknow skipper KL Rahul.

Langer told BBS Stumped Podcast, “It would be an amazing job. I also know that it’s an all-encompassing role, and having done it for four years with the Australian team, honestly, it’s exhausting. And that’s the Australian job.”     

“You never say never. And the pressure of doing it in India… I was talking to KL Rahul and he said, ‘You know, if you think there’s pressure and politics in an IPL team, multiply that by a thousand, (that is) coaching India. That was a good bit of advice, I guess,” Langer said.

“It would be an awesome job, but not for me at the moment,” he added.

Former England and current Royal Challengers Bengaluru head coach Andy Flower had also ruled himself out of the race saying he is happy being involved in franchise cricket for now.

Chennai Super Kings chief executive Kasi Viswanathan has done the same for Stephen Fleming claiming the former New Zealand captain won’t be keen on taking a job which requires him to work ‘nine-ten months a year’.

Shah described the position of India’s head coach as the most prestigious job in international cricket, saying it demands high level of professionalism given the kind of support the national side enjoys.

“When we talk about international cricket, no role is more prestigious than that of the Head Coach of the Indian Cricket Team. Team India commands the largest fan base globally, enjoying support that is truly unrivalled,” he said.

“Our rich history, passion for the game make this one of the most lucrative jobs in the world. The role demands a high level of professionalism as one gets to nurture some of the best cricketers in the world and an assembly line of talented cricketers to follow.

“Catering to the aspirations of a billion fans is a huge honour and the BCCI will pick the right candidate, capable of propelling Indian cricket forward,” Shah added.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BCCI #Cricket #Gautam Gambhir #Jay Shah #Mumbai #Rahul Dravid


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

PM Modi invokes 1971 at Patiala rally, says he'd have taken back Kartapur Sahib before freeing Pakistani soldiers

2
India

Nikhil Gupta, accused of trying to kill Sikh separatist leader Pannun, closer to being extradited to US

3
Diaspora

Indian students begin turning away from UK universities for Master’s courses

4
Himachal

Supreme Court stays Himachal Pradesh High Court order to refund water cess levied on hydropower companies in state

5
Punjab

EC ticks off Punjab ex-CM Charanjit Channi for calling Poonch terror attack a ‘staged stunt’

6
Punjab

EC seeks report from Punjab Chief Secretary on FIR registered by Vigilance Bureau in Jang-e-Azadi Memorial case

7
Jalandhar

Punjab Police arrest farm leaders hours before PM Modi’s rallies in Gurdaspur, Jalandhar

8
Patiala Patiala rally

Modi cites khoon ka rishta with Punjab, says Congress let go of Kartarpur shrine in ’71

9
Punjab

Barred from Modi rally, farmers clash with cops in Punjab's Patiala, block roads

10
India

No respite from searing heat as Rajasthan’s Barmer sizzles at 48.8 degrees Celsius; Met office issues ‘red’ warning for Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh

Don't Miss

View All
Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh

Ex-PM: Patar’s writings will inspire generations
India

Surjit Patar’s writings will inspire generations: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs
Chandigarh

Deceased Haryana girl’s parents donate her organs

Top News

Punjab police raid houses, hideouts of farm leaders ahead of PM Modi’s rallies in Gurdaspur, Jalandhar

Punjab Police arrest farm leaders hours before PM Modi’s rallies in Gurdaspur, Jalandhar

Many farm leaders move from their homes in anticipation earl...

Lok Sabha election 2024: PM Modi to address two poll rallies in Himachal Pradesh today

Lok Sabha election 2024: PM Modi to address two poll rallies in Himachal Pradesh today

The state goes to polls in 7th phase of Lok Sabha elections ...

Video: Miraculous escape for tourists in helicopter as it spins out-of-control before hitting the ground

Video: Miraculous escape for tourists in Kedarnath as helicopter spins out of control before hitting ground

Chopper carrying pilgrims develops snag, makes emergency lan...

Supreme Court refuses to issue Election Commission direction to upload voter turnout data amid Lok Sabha polls

‘Hands off!’ says Supreme Court; refuses to pass orders on ADR plea for full voter turnout data in 48 hours of polling

Bench led by Justice Dipankar Datta says the matter will be ...

Rap video of Pune teen boasting how he got away with car crash goes viral; mother calls it ‘fake’, seeks police protection

Rap video of Pune teen boasting how he got away with Porsche crash goes viral; mother calls it ‘fake’, seeks police protection

In a video message, the teen's mother stressed that the clip...


Cities

View All

LS election: Independents throw their hat in the ring

LS election: Independents throw their hat in the ring

SAD garnering good response from all sections, claims Bikram Majithia

Vote for Khadoor Sahib CPI candidate: Punjab Istri Sabha

Amritsar Congress candidate Gurjeet Singh Aujla invokes Channi after ‘anti-Dalit’ charge

Perturbed over contaminated water supply, Chheharta residents decide against voting

Day 1 sees 135 votes cast from home in Chandigarh

Day 1 sees 135 votes cast from home in Chandigarh

Manish Tewari: City-state governance model participatory, won’t impact Chandigarh's UT status

Congress mindset against migrants, claims Sanjay Tandon

Dhol beats, selfies with people & meeting leaders at home mark Manish Tewari’s campaign

BJP’s Subhash Sharma unveils vision document for Anandpur Sahib

High-decibel campaigning concludes, polling tomorrow

High-decibel campaigning concludes, polling tomorrow

Rahul takes jibe at Modi over ‘sent by God’ claim

BJP’s star-studded finale dominates last day; AAP, Congress take it easy

Why are you targeting my old, ailing parents, Kejriwal asks PM

Modi takes veiled dig at Kejriwal: ‘Experienced thief knows much’

Punjab police raid houses, hideouts of farm leaders ahead of PM Modi’s rallies in Gurdaspur, Jalandhar

Punjab Police arrest farm leaders hours before PM Modi’s rallies in Gurdaspur, Jalandhar

Families join the poll fray as campaigns hit fever pitch

CM Maan, AAP leaders hold roadshows in Phillaur, Nakodar

Jalandhar: Farmer unions put up pamphlets with posers to BJP leaders in villages

Druglord got call from US minutes before he was shot in Jalandhar, claims family

PM committed to honouring Sikh community, says Bittu

PM committed to honouring Sikh community, says Bittu

Punjab Congress unites to take on ‘traitor’ Ravneet Bittu in Ludhiana

DEO leads police flag march in city areas ahead of Lok Sabha poll

Parashar takes out foot march in North segment

20-yr-old girl jumps into Sirhind canal

Modi cites khoon ka rishta with Punjab, says Congress let go of Kartarpur shrine in ’71

Modi cites khoon ka rishta with Punjab, says Congress let go of Kartarpur shrine in ’71

Barred from Modi rally, farmers clash with cops in Punjab's Patiala, block roads