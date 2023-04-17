BCCI hikes cash prize for domestic tournaments

New Delhi

The BCCI today announced an increase in prize money for the domestic tournaments with the Ranji Trophy winners set to receive a cash reward of Rs 5 crore this year.

Manjeri

Punjab end tournament on high, Bengaluru advance

Punjab FC beat Sreenidi Deccan 1-0 in their final Group A game of the Super Cup to end the competition on a positive note. Bengaluru FC played out a 1-1 draw against Kerala Blasters to qualify for the semifinals as the group toppers.

Gonda

Will not contest for WFI prez post: Brij Bhushan

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is awaiting a report by a government panel on the sexual harassment allegations against him, confirmed today that he will not contest for the president’s post in the WFI election on May 7 but hinted that he might look for a new role within the federation.

Madrid

Nacho, Asensio score late to give Real win at Cadiz

Nacho and Marco Asensio scored within four minutes in the second half to give Real Madrid a 2-0 win at lowly Cadiz and cut Barcelona’s lead in LaLiga to 11 points. Barcelona’s winless run continued with a 0-0 draw at Getafe.

Milan

Inter slump to 1-0 loss at home to Monza

A late goal by defender Luca Caldirola earned promoted side Monza a shock 1-0 win at Inter Milan in Serie A on Saturday as Simone Inzaghi’s men slumped to a fourth loss in their last five league outings.

Paris

Mbappe sets league goals record for PSG in 3-1 win

Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi scored a goal each as French league leaders Paris Saint-Germain beat second-placed Lens 3-1 and move nine points clear of their rivals. The 24-year-old became the all-time top scorer for PSG in the league with 139 goals. — Agencies