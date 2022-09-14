BCCI office-bearers can have continuous tenure of 12 years: SC

New Delhi, September 14
The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed BCCI’s plea for modification of its constitution on mandatory cooling off period and tenure of its office-bearers.
The top court said office-bearers can have continuous tenure of 12 years which includes six years in State Association and six years in BCCI.
Office-bearers can have two consecutive terms of three years each on one post in BCCI and similarly in state after which cool off period will come, ruled the SC.
