BCCI, PCB on collision course

PTI

New Delhi, January 5

The simmering tension between the cricket boards of India and Pakistan was palpable after PCB chief Najam Sethi took a sarcastic jibe at BCCI secretary Jay Shah for “unilaterally announcing” the Asian Cricket Council’s two-year calendar.

ACC chairman Shah today announced the 2023 and 2024 itinerary on his Twitter handle with the marquee Asia Cup slotted in September this year, though the detailed itinerary and the host country have not been announced yet.

Pakistan is the original host of this year’s Asia Cup but the BCCI is not keen on playing there owing to the political tension between the countries.

Former PCB chairman Ramiz Raja had also opposed the BCCI’s stand and even threatened to boycott the 50-over World Cup in India.

Sethi was sharp in his response after Shah released the calendar in the morning.

“Thank you Jay Shah for unilaterally presenting ACC structure & calendars 2023-24 especially relating to Asia Cup 2023 for which Pakistan is the event host. While you are at it, you might as well present structure & calendar of our PSL 2023! A swift response will be appreciated,” Sethi tweeted.