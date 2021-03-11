BCCI president Sourav Ganguly hints at new beginning; has not resigned from cricket board, clarifies secretary Jay Shah

PTI

New Delhi, June 1

Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday issued a cryptic tweet about his "new journey" that raised speculations about his continuation as BCCI President, forcing the cricket board secretary Jay Shah to clarify that he has not resigned from his post.

"The rumours doing rounds about Sourav Ganguly stepping down from the post of BCCI President are factually incorrect," BCCI secretary Jay Shah issued a statement to PTI.

"We have some exciting times in the form of media rights coming up and my colleagues and I are completely focused on the upcoming opportunity and safeguarding the interest of Indian cricket," Shah further stated.

Ganguly in his tweet said he is embarking on a new journey, although without revealing any further details. "2022 marks the 30th year since the start of my journey with cricket in 1992. Since then, cricket has given me a lot. Most importantly, it has given me the support of all of you. I want to thank every single person, who has been part of the journey, supported me, and helped me reach where I am today," he wrote in a brief statement.

"Today, I am planning to start something that I feel will probably help a lot of people. I hope you continue your support as I enter this chapter of life."

Ganguly was elected BCCI President in October 2019 and still has four months left in his three-year tenure. Ganguly's tweet took the social media by storm as many, including media outlets, started speculations.

It is learnt that Ganguly's tweet was a promotional one for an upcoming project of his.