BCCI retains Chetan as chairman of selectors

New Delhi, January 7
Chetan Sharma was today reappointed as the chairman of the senior selection committee, exactly two months after his entire panel was disbanded by the Indian cricket board (BCCI) over the team’s semifinals exit from the T20 World Cup.
Sharma’s new team, though, will have four new faces. The panel includes junior chairman of selectors S Sharath of South Zone, former India pacer Subroto Banerjee from the East Zone, Salil Ankola from the West Zone and former Test opener Shiv Sunder Das from the Central Zone.
The five were chosen by the Cricket Advisory Committee — comprising Ashok Malhotra, Sulakshana Naik and Jatin Paranjape — after around 600 applications were received in response to BCCI’s advertisement.
Das qualified from the Central Zone for being a former Vidarbha player after he finished playing for Odisha.
Sharma’s last committee colleague, Harvinder Singh, had also reapplied but wasn’t considered after the interview.
