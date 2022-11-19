BCCI sacks selection panel

PTI

New Delhi, November 18

The Indian cricket board (BCCI) responded to the national team’s defeat in the semifinals of the T20 World Cup in Australia last week by sacking their senior selection committee today. India were dumped out of the tournament after a 10-wicket hammering by eventual champions England and Rohit Sharma’s side was labelled “clueless” and “out of their depth” by former players, fans and the country’s media.

The BCCI also invited applications “for the position of national selectors”. The deadline to apply for the position is November 28.

The new selection committee chairman’s job mandate has an interesting description of “selecting captain in each format” which suggests that the BCCI might be moving towards split captaincy in the future.

Chairman Chetan Sharma (North Zone), Harvinder Singh (Central Zone), Sunil Joshi (South Zone) and Debasish Mohanty (East Zone) have had the shortest stint as senior national selectors in recent times. Joshi and Harvinder were appointed in February 2020. After the AGM in January 2021, Sharma took over as the chairman, with Mohanty joining him. There was no selector from West Zone after Abey Kuruvilla’s tenure ended.

During Sharma’s tenure, India had also failed to reach the knockout stage in the 2021 edition of the T20 World Cup and lost the World Test Championships final.