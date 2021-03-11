BCCI secretary Shah meets Shane Warne's younger brother

New Delhi, May 3
BCCI secretary Jay Shah met spin great Shane Warne's younger brother Jason on Tuesday and recalled the late Australian's contributions to world cricket, including in the IPL.
Jason called on Shah at his residence.
Later, in a tweet Shah said that Warne had left behind a rich legacy.
"It was lovely to meet and host Jason Warne, Shane Warne's younger brother at home. We reminisced Warnie's contribution towards world cricket, especially the @IPLand the rich legacy that he leaves behind. Thank you Jason for your visit and the historical memorabilia of Warnie," Shah said in his tweet.
Considered one of the greatest cricketers of all time, Warne died of suspected heart attack at the Thai resort of Koh Samui in March. He was 52.
During a glorious career, Warne took 708 wickets from 145 Tests, besides 293 ODI wickets from 194 matches between 1992 and 2007.
