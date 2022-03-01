India-Sri Lanka Test: BCCI to allow up to 50 per cent spectators at PCA

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 1

The Board of Control for Cricket in India will allow spectators up to 50 per cent capacity of the IS Bindra PCA Stadium ahead of India-Sri Lanka first Test Match here.

Tickets go up on sale starting Wednesday.

This is a rollback of its previous decision to allow no spectators at the match that begins on March 4. The T20 match played in Dharamsala had spectators up to 50 per cent capacity of the stadium, as will the second Test that’s to be played in Bengaluru.

