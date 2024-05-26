Bedabrat Bharali wins gold in world youth weightlifting

New Delhi: Assamese weightlifter Bedabrat Bharali won the gold medal in the men’s 73kg category at the IWF World Youth Championships in Lima, Peru. The 17-year-old Bharali finished 12kg clear of his competitors with a total lift of 296kg (136 in snatch and 160 in clean and jerk). Sairaj clinched bronze in the snatch discipline of the men’s 81kg with a lift of 135kg.

Bangkok

Abhimanyu advances in boxing's Olympics qualifiers

National championships bronze medallist Abhimanyu Loura displayed his never-say-die attitude to pack off Bulgaria's Kristiyan Nikolov 3-0 in a thrilling 80kg category first-round clash in the Boxing World Qualifiers for the Paris Olympics here today. Abhinash Jamwal (63.5kg) and Nishant Dev (71kg) will take to the ring tomorrow.

New Delhi

Senthilkumar, Abhay bow out in quarters of QSF 3 squash

National champion Velavan Senthilkumar fought hard against top seed and world No. 8 Tarek Momen of Egypt before losing in the quarterfinals of the prestigious $53,500 QSF 3 squash, a PSA World Tour Bronze event, in Doha. Momen beat Senthilkumar 11-9 8-11 11-4 11-8, while Malaysian Eain Yow Ng beat Abhay 11-6 11-9 11-4.

London

FA Cup: United stun bitter rivals City 2-1 in the final

Manchester United upset the odds to beat Manchester City 2-1 in the FA Cup final, with goals by teenagers Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo settling the Wembley showpiece. “It’s been a tough season with ups and downs. This is the only thing we’ve had to look forward to,” Mainoo said. Agencies