Before Pak Test, Cummins talks IPL: 'Iyer is a calm guy'

PTI

Lahore, March 20

Ahead of the start of the IPL 2022, Australia captain Pat Cummins today said that he has played with new Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Shreyas Iyer in the previous seasons and that they have got on really well.

The 27-year-old Iyer was bought by KKR for Rs 12.25 crore in the IPL auction last month and was eventually named the team’s captain.

On the other hand, Cummins, who was bought for Rs 15.50 crore in the 2019 auction, was earlier released by KKR. However, he was bought back for Rs 7.25 crore at last month’s auction.

Cummins, who is currently leading Australia in the Test series against Pakistan, recalled sharing the dressing room with Iyer during the 2017 IPL season for the Delhi franchise. “Shreyas, I played with at Delhi, we got on really well. He seems like a very calm guy and seems in form at the moment. I’m so excited to go over there, I have some close friends I will be playing alongside, can’t wait,” said Cummins. —