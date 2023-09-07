Gautam Gambhir: Being a cricketer is the biggest regret of my life

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, September 7

Former India cricketer and Lok Sabha MP Gautam Gambhir is not new to making surprising statements that often catch fans off-guard.

Recently, Gambhir made another shocking statement that took the internet by storm.

In an interview, when asked about the biggest regret in his life, Gambhir said, “Main cricketer nahi hona chahiye tha” (I should not have been a cricketer).

Playing the rapid fire round at the Bada Bharat Talk Show Season 2, the cricketer said that he is “not scared of anything”.

When asked to name India’s best batsman till date between Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, the MP chose none of the three but named his former teammate Yuvraj Singh.

The former cricketer, played for India for 13 years across formats. He was also the highest run-scorer in the finals of T20 World Cup in 2007 (75 runs) against Bangladesh and ODI World Cup in 2011 (97 runs) against Sri Lanka.

#Gautam Gambhir #Lok Sabha #Yuvraj Singh