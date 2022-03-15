Belarus game is on, says Igor Stimac

New Delhi, March 14
National football team coach Igor Stimac today said India’s international friendly against Belarus next week is on “as of now” though the All India Football Federation (AIFF) is in constant touch with FIFA about “possible sanctions” against the European country, which has supported Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
AIFF officials have said that India were trying to avoid playing against Belarus on March 26 in Manama, Bahrain, amid a global sporting boycott of Russia and Belarus.
The world body has suspended Russia but has not announced any measures for Belarus as yet.
“It is regular. We are going to Bahrain to face them (Bahrain). Bahrain is hosting these games. So, as of now the game is on,” Stimac said during a virtual press conference, when asked about the status of the match against Belarus. “We are in daily touch with the FIFA about everything, what is going on in Ukraine and about possible sanctions (on Belarus) but as far as we are concerned, the game is on.”
India, without talismanic skipper Sunil Chhetri who is out due to an injury, will play against Bahrain on March 23 before taking on Belarus three days later. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russia keeps up attacks in Ukraine as two sides hold talks
A convoy of 160 civilian cars leaves the encircled port city...
No indication that firing of missile from India into Pakistan anything other than accident: US
India on Friday said it accidentally fired a missile two day...
Militant killed in encounter in J-K's Pulwama
Acting on a specific input about the presence of militants i...
India logs 2,568 new Covid infections, 97 more deaths
Covid recovery rate improves to 98.72 per cent
Voting for Rajya Sabha seat in Himachal on March 31
The candidates can file nominations to the Returning Officer...