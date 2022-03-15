Belarus game is on, says Igor Stimac

PTI

New Delhi, March 14

National football team coach Igor Stimac today said India’s international friendly against Belarus next week is on “as of now” though the All India Football Federation (AIFF) is in constant touch with FIFA about “possible sanctions” against the European country, which has supported Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

AIFF officials have said that India were trying to avoid playing against Belarus on March 26 in Manama, Bahrain, amid a global sporting boycott of Russia and Belarus.

The world body has suspended Russia but has not announced any measures for Belarus as yet.

“It is regular. We are going to Bahrain to face them (Bahrain). Bahrain is hosting these games. So, as of now the game is on,” Stimac said during a virtual press conference, when asked about the status of the match against Belarus. “We are in daily touch with the FIFA about everything, what is going on in Ukraine and about possible sanctions (on Belarus) but as far as we are concerned, the game is on.”

India, without talismanic skipper Sunil Chhetri who is out due to an injury, will play against Bahrain on March 23 before taking on Belarus three days later. —