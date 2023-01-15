Belgians show no mercy to South Koreans

PTI

Bhubaneswar, January 14

Holders Belgium thrashed a nervy South Korea 5-0 to begin the defence of their title in style, while two-time champions Germany beat reigning Asian Games champions Japan 3-0 here today.

The Koreans did not allow Belgium to open the scoring till the halftime, but the world and Olympics champions struck two goals in the third quarter and three in the fourth to eventually notch up a convincing win in a Pool B match at the Kalinga stadium. Five different players scored for world No. 2 Belgium with three strikes from open play. Hendrickx Alexander opened account in the first minute of the third quarter before Cosyns Tanguy struck a field goal in the 42nd minute.

The Korean resistance broke down after that and Belgium were rampaging in the final quarter with goals from Van Aubel Florent (49th), Dockier Sebastien (51st) and Arthur De Sloover (57th).

In Rourkela, three-time champions Netherlands began their campaign in style, outplaying Malaysia 4-0 while New Zealand defeated Chile 3-1 in the Pool C matches.