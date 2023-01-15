Belgians show no mercy to South Koreans

Bhubaneswar, January 14
Holders Belgium thrashed a nervy South Korea 5-0 to begin the defence of their title in style, while two-time champions Germany beat reigning Asian Games champions Japan 3-0 here today.
The Koreans did not allow Belgium to open the scoring till the halftime, but the world and Olympics champions struck two goals in the third quarter and three in the fourth to eventually notch up a convincing win in a Pool B match at the Kalinga stadium. Five different players scored for world No. 2 Belgium with three strikes from open play. Hendrickx Alexander opened account in the first minute of the third quarter before Cosyns Tanguy struck a field goal in the 42nd minute.
The Korean resistance broke down after that and Belgium were rampaging in the final quarter with goals from Van Aubel Florent (49th), Dockier Sebastien (51st) and Arthur De Sloover (57th).
In Rourkela, three-time champions Netherlands began their campaign in style, outplaying Malaysia 4-0 while New Zealand defeated Chile 3-1 in the Pool C matches.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Nepal: At least 44 killed as plane with 72 people onboard, including five Indians, crashes in Pokhara
The government has set up a panel to investigate the cause o...
Cong MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh cremated in native village in Jalandhar; Rahul Gandhi, state leaders attend last rites
His son and Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary lit the pyre; a...
Gangster Goldy Brar’s close aide arrested by Punjab Police from Himachal
Was involved in the killing of sacrilege accused and Dera Sa...
Army soldiers pushed frontiers of valour; acted as saviours in times of calamities: President Murmu on Army Day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also lauds the Army, saying the...
Strong defensive posture being maintained along LAC: Army Chief
Speaking at the Army Day parade, General Manoj Pande said st...