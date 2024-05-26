 Belgium do a double over India in Pro League : The Tribune India

  • Sports
  • Belgium do a double over India in Pro League

Belgium do a double over India in Pro League

Belgium do a double over India in Pro League

India’s Sumit in action against Belgium. Hockey India



PTI

Antwerp, May 25

The Indian men’s hockey team produced a vastly improved performance than its previous match but still lost to reigning Olympics champions Belgium in the shootout after the two sides were locked 2-2 in the regulation time in the FIH Pro League here today.

India, ranked sixth in the world, lost 1-3 in the shootout to take one point. World No. 3 Belgium secured two points, including the bonus point for winning the shootout.

Araijeet Singh Hundal put India in the lead in the 11th minute with a fine field goal before Felix Denayer (30th) restored parity just a few seconds before the halftime off a penalty corner.

Florent Van Aubel (50th) put Belgium ahead from a PC but Sukhjeet Singh (57th) equalised three minutes before the end of regulation time.

In the shootout, only Sukhjeet Singh scored for India while Vivek Sagar Prasad, Abhishek and Araijeet Singh Hundal missed.

Meanwhile, the women’s team lost 1-2 to Belgium for its back-to-back defeat to the home side.

#Hockey


