 Ben Shelton joins past champs Djokovic, Alcaraz and Medvedev in US Open men’s semifinals : The Tribune India

  • Sports
  • Ben Shelton joins past champs Djokovic, Alcaraz and Medvedev in US Open men’s semifinals

Ben Shelton joins past champs Djokovic, Alcaraz and Medvedev in US Open men’s semifinals

20-year-old Shelton yet to earn a Grand Slam trophy

Ben Shelton joins past champs Djokovic, Alcaraz and Medvedev in US Open men’s semifinals

Ben Shelton of the United States reacts after winning a point against Frances Tiafoe of the United States (not pictured) on day nine of the 2023 US Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre in Flushing, NY, USA. Photo: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters



AP

New York, September 8

When it comes to Ben Shelton and the rest of the men who will be participating in the US Open semifinals on Friday, it’s quite obvious that one of these is not like the others.

First of all, Shelton is unseeded and ranked 47th. Carlos Alcaraz is seeded No. 1, Novak Djokovic is No. 2 and Daniil Medvedev is No. 3, the first time since 2011 that the top three players in the men’s bracket made it to the final four in Flushing Meadows.

Shelton, a 20-year-old who was born in Georgia and won an NCAA singles title for the University of Florida in 2022, is yet to earn a Grand Slam trophy, let alone the US Open. Djokovic owns 23 major championships overall, Alcaraz two and Medvedev one. Djokovic won titles in New York in 2011, 2015 and 2018 and was the runner-up on six other occasions; Medvedev left as champion in 2021 and was the runner-up in 2019; Alcaraz is the defending champion.

Shelton will be appearing in his first major semifinal. His opponent Friday, Djokovic? This is No. 47 for him, one more than Roger Federer for the most by a man in the Open era. Medvedev is in his seventh trip to the final four; his opponent, Alcaraz, has made it this far for the fourth Slam in a row.

“I’m definitely going to try to bring some things to the table that are different and hopefully disruptive on Friday,” Shelton said.

Here’s how new all of this is to him: When Shelton finished off a physically demanding four-set victory against Frances Tiafoe in an all-American quarterfinal on Tuesday night, someone mentioned that he’d have some time to rest, recuperate and prepare to meet Djokovic.

That was news to the kid.

“I’m pretty glad I have two days off from singles. I didn’t know until a couple minutes ago,” Shelton said with his trademark big smile. “They’re like, You know you don’t play til Friday, right?’ That was nice to hear.”            

But he did not sound overwhelmed by the prospect of trying to test his intimidating left-handed serves — he leads the tournament with 76 aces and a top speed of 149 mph (240 kph) — against Djokovic, who is widely considered the top returner in the game and has won 44% of his opponent’s service games in the tournament (Medvedev leads that category at 49%).

“Whenever you play somebody for the first time, and someone who has been in this situation so many times and come out victorious so many times, that’s in the back of your head. You just know how rock-solid the guy is and how mentally tough, how physically tough. So that’s definitely something that I have to game plan for,” said Shelton, who had never traveled outside the United States until the beginning of this year and reached the quarterfinals at the Australian Open in January.

“I also think that it’s an advantage with my game style playing someone who’s never played me before,” he said. “I think that I can bring some things to the table that maybe you don’t see in your normal match.”          

Aside from the zipping serves and hit-it-hard-as-you-can forehands, there’s also the boundless enthusiasm Shelton displays. The biceps flexing and the loud shouts of “Yeah!” after winning points and his victory-celebrating “Hang up the phone, the conversation’s over!” routine that mimics something done by former Florida track and field athlete Grant Holloway, who recently won his third consecutive world championship in the 110-meter hurdles.

Alcaraz, for one, has taken note.

“I love seeing him play. I really do. And he also has a good time on court. It shows. He smiles. Very aggressive. Big-hitting shots. If I’m not mistaken, he was playing in college a year ago and now he’s in the semifinals of a Grand Slam a year later, facing one of the best players ever,” Alcaraz said.

“We’ll see how he responds, but he seems to be doing it with lots of ease, maturity. I’m sure Djokovic will have a tough challenge. It’s going to be an entertaining match to watch.” 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab police arrest drug trafficker who sent swimmers to collect 50-kg heroin consignment from Pakistan

2
Punjab

Sikh rapper wants to stay in New Zealand; says fears for life in India: Report

3
India

Bypoll Results 2023: BJP wins Tripura, Congress Kerala

4
Trending

UPI ATM unveiled: Get ready for hassle-free, cardless cash withdrawals

5
Trending

160-kg woman falls from bed in Thane; disaster teams, fire brigade rush to heave her back

6
India

Securing US President Joe Biden no mean job, 15 planes ferry gear

7
World

Japan launches 'moon sniper' lunar lander SLIM into space

8
Himachal

Supreme Court upholds validity of Himachal law that imposes tax on vehicles carrying passengers free of cost

9
J & K

Apples, ‘chapatis’, fence cutters among recoveries from terrorists shot dead in Poonch

10
Himachal

IIT-Mandi director's remark 'cloudbursts, landslides in Himachal because people eat meat' slammed by Congress

Don't Miss

View All
DSP: Cops hand in glove with drug peddlers; probe ordered
Punjab

Ferozepur: 'Cops hand in glove with drug peddlers'; DSP's letter to SSP goes viral

Punjab cops ‘hand in glove’ with illegal miners, says High Court
Punjab

Punjab cops 'hand in glove' with illegal miners, says High Court

Punjab contestant Jaskaran Singh wins Rs 1 crore at KBC; Amitabh says 'may all your dreams be fulfilled'
Trending

Jaskaran Singh from Punjab's Khalra wins Rs 1 crore at Kaun Banega Crorepati

Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink
Punjab

Punjab: Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink

Wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes
Punjab

PAU's new wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week
Punjab

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters
Punjab

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters

At PGI, ‘supermoms’ donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies
Chandigarh

At PGI, 'supermoms' donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies

Top News

Joe Biden leaves for India; to back $200 billion debt relief fund, global biofuels alliance

Joe Biden leaves for India; to back $200 billion debt relief fund, global biofuels alliance

Talks with PM Modi to review over two dozen areas of tech co...

US media upset over lack of access at Modi-Biden bilateral

US media upset over lack of access at Modi-Biden bilateral

The issue of media access had become a tug of war between th...

Congress chief Kharge not invited to G20 dinner by President; Manmohan Singh, Deve Gowda get invite

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge not invited to G20 dinner by President

All chief ministers have been invited to the dinner

It's special as son-in-law of India: Rishi Sunak on visit to Delhi for G20

It's special as son-in-law of India, Rishi Sunak says on visit to Delhi for G20

Says he is ‘heading to G20 with a clear focus’

INDIA vs BJP: Results for 7 assembly bypoll today, counting starts

Bypoll Results 2023: BJP wins Tripura, Congress Kerala

The seven seats are Bageshwar in Uttarakhand, Ghosi in Uttar...


Cities

View All

2 held with heroin worth ~1.29 crore

2 held with heroin worth Rs 1.29 crore

Amritsar: Import of dry fruits, fresh fruits via Attari-Wagah border doubles

Auto-rickshaw union calls off protest

Upcoming film Mission Raniganj retains fizz despite title change

Insanitation aggravates Ward No. 14 residents’ woes

Bathinda: Cop found dead in car, accidental fire likely cause

Bathinda: Police inspector found dead in car, accidental fire likely cause

Chandigarh to shift waterworks pipes passing through Sec 39 mandi

Chandigarh to shift waterworks pipes passing through Sec 39 mandi

Another milestone — Live liver transplant done at PGI

Chandigarh: Student arrested for attack on NSUI members, granted bail

Chandigarh: 23-year-old held for raping minor

Anandpur Sahib MP Manish Tewari gives Rs 2.5L for CCTVs at Bapu Dham Colony

G20 Summit: Traffic curbs come into force in New Delhi, police urge people to use metro

G20 Summit: Traffic curbs come into force in New Delhi, police urge people to use Metro

G20: L-G inspects preparations at Bharat Mandapam, Rajghat

Securing US President Joe Biden no mean job, 15 planes ferry gear

Poor air concerns in Delhi despite steps

Double murder in Greater Noida, probe on

Murder case solved, 2 held

Murder case solved, 2 held

Canadian college yields to pupils' housing demands

Assault on pregnant woman: Kin, residents hold sit-in, accuse police of inaction

Jalandhar brothers' suicide: Partap Singh Bajwa accuses AAP of delayed action against SHO, 2 colleagues

Congress leaders celebrate Bharat Jodo Yatra’s 1st anniv

42-year-old woman found brutally murdered in Payal

42-year-old woman found brutally murdered in Payal

Upcoming int’l airport at Halwara 90% complete, to be ready by September 30

Sikh scholar Prithipal Singh Kapur passes away

Take strict action against careless docs, staff: Chief Secy to Principal Secretary

Youth booked for raping minor

Government docs warned against indulging in private practice

Government docs warned against indulging in private practice

Students sensitised to mental health at ‘Luminescence’

Tribune impact: 2 yrs after selection, 560 SIs to finally get joining letters

Nutrition kits for TB patients at F’garh Sahib

Lecture on joint disorders held