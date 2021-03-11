Ben Stokes appointed captain of England’s Test cricket team

London, April 28
Ben Stokes was appointed as captain of England’s Test cricket team on Thursday. The all-rounder replaced Joe Root, who quit the role two weeks ago with England having only won one of its last 17 Test matches.
Stokes has just returned to the team after a spell out for mental-health reasons.
It is the first big decision by Rob Key, the former England batsman who was recently hired as managing director of men’s cricket in England.
“He epitomizes the mentality and approach we want to take this team forward into the next era of red-ball cricket,” Key said.
“I am delighted that he has accepted, and he is ready for the added responsibility and the honour. He thoroughly deserves the opportunity.” AP
