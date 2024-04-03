Ben Stokes opts out of England’s T20 World Cup title defence

London, April 2

England all-rounder Ben Stokes has opted out of selection for this year’s T20 World Cup to focus on regaining his fitness ahead of the summer’s Test fixtures, the country’s cricket board (ECB) said in a statement today.

England are the defending T20 World Cup champions, having claimed their second title in 2022 in Australia.

The ECB added that Stokes’ primary focus “is to get fully fit to bowl” for the upcoming Test series against West Indies and Sri Lanka.

England’s Test captain Stokes last played a T20I for England in the World Cup final in November 2022.

“I’m working hard and focusing on building my bowling fitness back up to fulfil a full role as an all-rounder in all formats of cricket,” Stokes said in a statement. “Opting out of the IPL and the World Cup will hopefully be a sacrifice that allows me to be the all-rounder I want to be for the foreseeable future.”

In November, Stokes underwent surgery for a knee issue which hampered his ability to bowl regularly. — Reuters

