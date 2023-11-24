Ben Stokes to miss IPL 2024, confirms CSK

Chennai: Premier England all-rounder Ben Stokes will miss the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to workload management, his franchise Chennai Super Kings announced today. “England Test captain, Ben Stokes has made himself unavailable for IPL 2024 to manage his workload and fitness,” CSK stated.
Melbourne
Rashid Khan to undergo back surgery, out of BBL
Afghanistan star Rashid Khan will miss the Big Bash League, starting December 7, due to a back injury that requires surgery. His team Adelaide Strikers announced today that Rashid will undergo a minor operation. England’s Harry Brook too will be unavailable for the team.
Doha
Kothari qualifies for semis in World Billiards Championship
An unbeaten Sourav Kothari didn’t lose a single game in his group matches to qualify as the top seed for the semifinals of the IBSF World Billiards Championship here today. Kothari defeated Mohammad Mubeen of Sri Lanka 3-0, Akhilesh Mohan of France 3-0 and teammate Brijesh Damani by identical margin in his group matches.
Dubai
Ex-West Indies batter Samuels gets six-year ban
Marlon Samuels has been banned from all cricket for six years after the former West Indies batter was found guilty of four breaches of the Emirates Cricket Board Anti-Corruption Code. The 42-year-old was charged in September 2021 and found guilty in August after a hearing by an independent tribunal.
Kalyani (West Bengal)
I-League: RKFC secure 4-0 victory over NEROCA FC
Real Kashmir Football Club got their first away victory in the I-League 2023-2024 season, securing a 4-0 win against NEROCA FC. The win helped RKFC move to fourth position in the points table with nine points from five matches. Agencies
