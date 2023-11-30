 Ben Stokes undergoes surgery on left knee in bid to remain fit for Test series in India : The Tribune India

Ben Stokes undergoes surgery on left knee in bid to remain fit for Test series in India

The 5-match Test series in India begins on January 25 in Hyderabad and the England team is expected to fly out to the UAE for a warm-up camp two weeks before reaching India

Ben Stokes shared a picture of himself on crutches outside London's Cromwell Hospital. Photo: X/@benstokes38



PTI

London, November 30

England captain Ben Stokes has undergone a successful surgery on his left knee in a bid to stay fit for the Test series in India, beginning January next year.

The 32-year-old star all-rounder was unable to bowl in the final three Ashes Tests against Australia this year and only featured as a batter at the recent World Cup in India, with his body unable to cope with the rigours of bowling.

He had announced earlier this month that he would undergo surgery after the World Cup.

"In and out. Under the (knife emoji) done. Rehab starts now," Stokes wrote on his social media handles with a picture of himself on crutches outside London's Cromwell Hospital.

The five-match Test series in India begins on January 25 in Hyderabad. The England team is expected to fly out to the United Arab Emirates for a warm-up camp two weeks before reaching India.

Last week, Stokes announced that he would not be available for the 2024 Indian Premier League to manage his workload and fitness, with the T20 World Cup scheduled in June 2024.

Stokes was Chennai Super Kings' most expensive signing for the 2023 IPL but played just two matches due to injury.

#Australia #England #London


