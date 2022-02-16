Bengaluru Open 2: Sidharth Rawat wins, Ramkumar Ramanathan loses

Bengaluru

India’s Sidharth Rawat secured a straight-set win over compatriot Mukund Sasikumar to enter the last 16 but it was curtains for local favourite Ramkumar Ramanathan in the men’s singles at the Bengaluru Open 2 ATP Challenger today.

Bambolim

ISL: Manvir’s double as ATK strengthen grip over top-four

Manvir Singh struck twice as ATK Mohun Bagan notched up a clinical 2-0 win over FC Goa to put themselves in a commanding position in the semifinal race of the Indian Super League.

Bengaluru

PKL: Pink Panthers beat U Mumba, closer to playoffs

Arjun Deshwal shone bright as Jaipur Pink Panthers thrashed U Mumba 44-28 while table-toppers Patna Pirates overcame Bengaluru Bulls 36-34 in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) here today. A collective performance from the entire team helped Patna make it seven wins on the trot. — Agencies