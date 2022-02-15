Bengaluru Open 2: Top seed Vukic ousts Prajnesh

Bengaluru
Prajnesh Gunneswaran was knocked out of the Bengaluru Open 2 but Arjun Kadhe advanced to the singles second round here today. Prajnesh lost 4-6 2-6 to top seed Aleksandar Vukic but Kadhe brushed aside Adil Kalyanpur 6-2 6-2.
Vasco
ISL: Kerala edge past SC East Bengal, semis in sights
Kerala Blasters FC breached the top-four after securing a narrow 1-0 win over SC East Bengal in the Indian Super League (ISL) here today.
Barcelona
Barcelona score late, stay unbeaten against Espanyol
Espanyol’s 13-year winless streak against Barcelona goes on as Xavi Hernandez’s scored late for a 2-2 draw in La Liga.
Buenos Aires
Ruud beats Schwartzman to win Argentina Open
Casper Ruud beat home-crowd favourite Diego Schwartzman 5-7 6-2 6-3 to win his second Argentina Open. Elsewhere, Felix Auger-Aliassime won his first career title by upsetting Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4 6-2 in the Rotterdam final. Anett Kontaveit beat Maria Sakkari 5-7 7-6 (4) 7-5 in the final of the St Petersburg Ladies Trophy. Agencies
