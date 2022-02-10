Bengaluru Open: 3 Indian pairs make quarterfinals

Bengaluru: The top-seeded Indian team of Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and Purav Raja moved to the doubles quarterfinals of the Bengaluru Open after prevailing against Croatia’s Borna Gojo and Bulgaria’s Dimitar Kuzmanov here today. Also advancing were Ramnkumar Ramanathan and Saketh Myneni and the team of N Sriram Balaji and Vishnu Vardhan.

Vasco

ISL: Ortiz scores 3 as FC Goa hit five past Chennaiyin

Jorge Ortiz was FC Goa’s hero as they kept their slim playoffs hopes alive with a five-star performance against Chennaiyin FC whose aspirations of a top-four spot were dealt a heavy blow, as they were beaten 5-0 in the Indian Super League today.

Manchester

United out of the top-4 as Ronaldo’s dry spell goes on

Manchester United were held to 1-1 draw by Burnely in their English Premier League encounter on Tuesday. Cristiano Ronaldo, who didn’t start the game, is having his worst run without a goal at club level since 2010 as he failed to score for a fifth straight game. In Italy, Jose Mourinho’s return to his former club was ruined as Inter Milan beat Roma 2-0 to reach the Italian Cup semifinals.

Buenos Aires

Tearful del Potro exits Argentina Open

Former US Open champion Juan Martin del Potro lost in what appeared to be a farewell match in front of his home fans at the Argentina Open tournament. The 33-year-old, who had not played since 2019 due to injuries, was eliminated by compatriot and friend Federico Delbonis 6-1 6-3 in an emotional match here on Tuesday. Agencies