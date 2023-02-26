Bengaluru Open: Anirudh, Prashanth finish second

Bengaluru

Yunseong Chung and Yu Hsiou Hsu clinched the doubles title at the Bengaluru Open with a 3-6 7-6(7) 11-9 win over the Indian pair of Anirudh Chandrasekhar and N Vijay Sundar Prashanth in the final here today. In the singles section, Max Purcell recorded a 6-2 5-7 7-6(4) win over Hamad Medjedovic in their semifinals clash.

Kolkata

ISL: ATK Mohun Bagan beat East Bengal 2-0

ATK Mohun Bagan maintained their dominance over East Bengal with a 2-0 win over the arch-rivals in the return leg of the Indian Super League derby at the Salt Lake Stadium.

Alexandria (Egypt)

Ankit Gulia wins bronze in wrestling meet

Indian Greco-Roman wrestler Ankit Gulia (72kg) has won a bronze medal in the Ibrahim Moustafa ranking-series here. The 19-year-old Ankit, who lost 9-0 to Georgian Otar Abuladze, got the better of Nurzhigit Keneshbek Uulu of Kyrgyzstan 9-0 in the repechage round.

Dubai/Doha

Krejcikova stuns Swiatek to claim Dubai crown

Barbora Krejcikova beat an out-of-sorts Iga Swiatek 6-4 6-2 in the Dubai Tennis Championships final today to end the top-ranked Pole’s winning run in the Middle East swing and capture her first WTA title of 2023 and sixth overall. Meanwhile, Daniil Medvedev beat Andy Murray in the Qatar Open final and claim his second title in successive weeks. Agencies