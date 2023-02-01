Bengaluru Open: Pouille headlines singles field

Bengaluru

Former world No. 10 Lucas Pouille and last year’s champion Chun-hsin Tseng will be among the key attractions at the fifth edition of the Bengaluru Open, scheduled from February 20 to 26. Qualifiers will be played from February 19 and 20, while the main draw begins on February 20.

New Delhi

AITA announces National Wheelchair Championships

The first edition of the National Wheelchair Tennis Championships will be held in Indore from March 27 to 31, the All India Tennis Association (AITA) said today. While the prize money for the men’s event will be Rs 2.5 lakh, the winners in the women’s section will get Rs 1 lakh.

New Delhi

Asia Mixed Team C’ships: India face Malaysia, UAE

India have been handed a decent draw after being placed alongside Malaysia, the UAE and Kazakhstan in Group B at the Asia Mixed Team Championships scheduled to be held in Dubai from February 14 to 19.

Manchester

United midfielder Eriksen out for “extended period”

Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen could miss the action likely until late April or early May because of an ankle injury, the club announced today. Agencies