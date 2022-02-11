Bengaluru Open: Prajnesh exits in the second round

Bengaluru: India’s singles challenge ended at the Bengaluru Open with the second round defeat of Prajnesh Gunneswaran to top seed Jiri Vesely here today. Prajnesh won the first set but eventually exited with a 6-3 2-6 1-6 defeat.
Bambolim
ISL: Jamshedpur climb to second with win over Kerala
Jamshedpur FC climbed to the second spot with a clinical 3-0 win over Kerala Blasters in a the Indian Super League here today. Greg Stewart (45th, 48th) scored two goals from the spot on either side of halftime before Daniel Chima Chukwu (53rd) found the back of the net for the third straight game since joining Jamshedpur ranks.
Ras Al Khaimah (UAE)
Gaganjeet starts with 2-under in UAE
Gaganjeet Bhullar got off to a modest start of 2-under 70 including a birdie-birdie finish in the opening round of the Ras Al Khaimah Classic. Elsewhere, Amandeep Drall carded a 1-over 73 to be placed tied-10th at the Magical Kenya Ladies Open, the opening event of the 2022 Ladies European Tour here today. Olympian Diksha Dagar overcame an extremely rough start to finish with 75 and was placed T-27.
Buenos Aires
Ruud advances to Argentina Open quarterfinals
Top-seeded Casper Ruud of Norway defeated Spain’s Roberto Carballes Baena 7-6 (2) 6-2 to advance to the quarterfinals of the Argentina Open. Veteran Fernando Verdasco beat Brazil’s Thiago Monteiro to reach the last-8.
Abu Dhabi
Chelsea through to Club World Cup final
Chelsea will get another chance to win the Club World Cup for the first time after beating Al Hilal 1-0 to face Palmeiras in the final. Agencies
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Supreme Court again refuses to intervene on Karnataka hijab row
CJI says, ‘We are also watching what’s happening in the stat...
Karnataka High Court requests state govt to reopen schools, says no to hijab and saffron shawls in classrooms
Interim order was issued by three-judge full bench led by Ch...
Budget to bring stability to economy, Nirmala Sitharaman says in Rajya Sabha
Was replying to budget demand in Rajya Sabha
Gurugram police register FIR against builder after 2 die in building mishap
One of the deceased has been identified as 31-year-old Ekta ...
57 Punjab constituencies have 3 or more candidates with criminal cases in fray, says survey
Punjab Election Watch and ADR could not analyse 28 candidate...