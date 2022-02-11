Bengaluru Open: Prajnesh exits in the second round

Bengaluru: India’s singles challenge ended at the Bengaluru Open with the second round defeat of Prajnesh Gunneswaran to top seed Jiri Vesely here today. Prajnesh won the first set but eventually exited with a 6-3 2-6 1-6 defeat.

Bambolim

ISL: Jamshedpur climb to second with win over Kerala

Jamshedpur FC climbed to the second spot with a clinical 3-0 win over Kerala Blasters in a the Indian Super League here today. Greg Stewart (45th, 48th) scored two goals from the spot on either side of halftime before Daniel Chima Chukwu (53rd) found the back of the net for the third straight game since joining Jamshedpur ranks.

Ras Al Khaimah (UAE)

Gaganjeet starts with 2-under in UAE

Gaganjeet Bhullar got off to a modest start of 2-under 70 including a birdie-birdie finish in the opening round of the Ras Al Khaimah Classic. Elsewhere, Amandeep Drall carded a 1-over 73 to be placed tied-10th at the Magical Kenya Ladies Open, the opening event of the 2022 Ladies European Tour here today. Olympian Diksha Dagar overcame an extremely rough start to finish with 75 and was placed T-27.

Buenos Aires

Ruud advances to Argentina Open quarterfinals

Top-seeded Casper Ruud of Norway defeated Spain’s Roberto Carballes Baena 7-6 (2) 6-2 to advance to the quarterfinals of the Argentina Open. Veteran Fernando Verdasco beat Brazil’s Thiago Monteiro to reach the last-8.

Abu Dhabi

Chelsea through to Club World Cup final

Chelsea will get another chance to win the Club World Cup for the first time after beating Al Hilal 1-0 to face Palmeiras in the final. Agencies