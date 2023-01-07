Benjamin Bonzi sets up final date with Tallon Griekspoor

PTI

Pune, January 6

A tenacious Benjamin Bonzi knocked out second seed and world No. 35 Botic van de Zandschulp in a gripping three-setter at the Tata Open Maharashtra for his maiden ATP Tour final here today.

World No. 60 Bonzi prevailed 7-6(5) 6-7 (5) 6-1 over Zandschulp in an intense semifinal at the Balewadi Stadium. With this win, the Frenchman prevented a rare all-Dutch final as the Netherlands' Tallon Griekspoor had ousted eighth seed Russian Aslan Karatsev 7-6(4) 6-1 in the first semifinal earlier.

It was Bonzi’s first win over Zandschulp in three meetings. "It's a great start to the season, I did not expect that. Hope it continues tomorrow (in final). This is a big win for me, I had not beaten him before (Zandschulp)," said Bonzi.