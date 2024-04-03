Better call Saul: Late strike by Niguez does it for Atletico

Madrid, April 2

Atletico Madrid scored early and late to beat Villarreal 2-1 in an entertaining La Liga game and snap a two-game losing streak.

Alexis Sanchez doubled their lead against Empoli. Reuters

Villarreal won their last four matches and were nine games unbeaten, but a last-gasp goal from substitute Saul Niguez gave Atletico all three points and took them into fourth place in the standings, two points above Athletic Bilbao.

Niguez got the winner with three minutes remaining when he coolly side-footed a low shot past the goalkeeper from 17 yards out. It was the first league goal of the season for the central midfielder, who went on to replace Pablo Barrios just three minutes earlier.

Axel Witsel put the capital club 1-0 up when he headed home a corner from Rodrigo Riquelme after eight minutes.

Villarreal’s Norwegian striker Alexander Sorloth equalised four minutes into the second half with his 14th goal of the season.

The late defeat was a crushing blow for Villarreal, who started poorly but came into the match in the second half.

Inter extend lead

Rome: Inter Milan became the second team in Serie A history to score in the season’s first 30 games when they beat Empoli 2-0 and edged closer to the title.

Only Juventus in the 2013-14 campaign scored in their first 30 games. In the big five European leagues this season, no other team has matched Inter’s feat. Inter extended their lead to 14 points on second-placed AC Milan. There are eight rounds left. Empoli lost their last three games by 1-0 and were a goal behind after five minutes. — AP