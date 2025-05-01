DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Sports / 'Bhai, umar choti ker ke': Boxer Vijender Singh claims 'age fraud' in cricket; is Vaibhav Suryavanshi the target?

'Bhai, umar choti ker ke': Boxer Vijender Singh claims 'age fraud' in cricket; is Vaibhav Suryavanshi the target?

Netizens also raise doubts over Suryavanshi's real age, with some pointing to old interviews where he reportedly looked older than his listed age
article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:39 PM May 01, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Former India boxer Vijender Singh and Rajasthan Royals player Vaibhav Suryavanshi. PTI file photos
Advertisement

Former India boxer Vijender Singh has sparked a storm on social media after raising concerns over age fraud in cricket, with many wondering if his comments are aimed at 14-year-old IPL sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi.

Posting on X, the Olympic Games bronze medalist Vijender asked, “Bhai aaj kal umar choti ker ke cricket me bhe khelne lage,” implying that some players may be misrepresenting their age. The timing of the post has led many to speculate whether the young IPL star is the target of these claims.

Advertisement

Suryavanshi recently made history as he smashed a blistering 35-ball century against Gujarat Titans in Jaipur—becoming the youngest ever to score a century in both IPL and T20 cricket, and the fastest Indian to do so in the IPL.

However, social media users quickly raised doubts over his real age, with some pointing to old interviews where he reportedly looked older than his listed age.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper