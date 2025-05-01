'Bhai, umar choti ker ke': Boxer Vijender Singh claims 'age fraud' in cricket; is Vaibhav Suryavanshi the target?

Former India boxer Vijender Singh has sparked a storm on social media after raising concerns over age fraud in cricket, with many wondering if his comments are aimed at 14-year-old IPL sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi.

Posting on X, the Olympic Games bronze medalist Vijender asked, “Bhai aaj kal umar choti ker ke cricket me bhe khelne lage,” implying that some players may be misrepresenting their age. The timing of the post has led many to speculate whether the young IPL star is the target of these claims.

Bhai aaj kal umar choti ker ke cricket me bhe khelne lage 🤔 — Vijender Singh (@boxervijender) April 30, 2025

Suryavanshi recently made history as he smashed a blistering 35-ball century against Gujarat Titans in Jaipur—becoming the youngest ever to score a century in both IPL and T20 cricket, and the fastest Indian to do so in the IPL.

However, social media users quickly raised doubts over his real age, with some pointing to old interviews where he reportedly looked older than his listed age.

Vaibhav suryawanshi ki baat kar rahe ho kya — Aditya Aman (@AdityaAman_20) April 30, 2025

U19 na khel rahe tau, experience international cricket players ki sattu ko ghol banakar pi liya hai chore ne — Meraz Hussain (@MerazHu00039622) April 30, 2025

Haan toh boxing akele thodi aisa khel hai. — Chitrakaar (@ushank21) April 30, 2025

Aapko aise talent pe Garv mehsus karna chaiye, aise comments de ke aap apne hi desh ke yuva ka manobal gira rahe ho ! Boxer Vijender - you should be role model for fighters. — Love_this_life (@nirvana_76) May 1, 2025